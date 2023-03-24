Diana Vallance Published 12:20 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

Diana Vallance

May 3, 1944–March 23, 2023

Diana Sue Vallance, 78, of Ironton, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023, at SOMC Hospice House, Portsmouth.

Diana was born May 3, 1944, in Marion, the daughter to the late Lonnie and Rebecca (Large) Anderson.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Vallance, on Nov. 8, 2004.

Diana attended Dawson Bryant School.

Diana was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed being a homemaker. She was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Wallace; sisters, Janet Stapleton and Donna Gail Clifton; and brothers, Robert, Jimmy and Luke Anderson.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Angela Piper; two grandchildren Olivia (Billy) Ratliff and Benjamin Piper; brother, Roger Anderson; and her sister-in-law, Verlene Anderson.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Haverhill Cemetery, Haverhill.

There will be no public visitation.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Vallance family with arrangements.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuenralhome.net.