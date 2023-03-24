Harry Gullett Published 12:21 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

Harry Gullett

Harry Gullett, 47, of Kitts Hill, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating.

Burial will follow in Lawrence Cemetery.

Visitation will be noon until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.