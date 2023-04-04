FOCUS: OVC Girls’ All-Star Basketball Game

Fairland Lady Dragons’ Kylee Bruce (44) tries to score against teammate Bree Allen (22).
Rock Hill MacKenzie Flemming walks away from the game with a souvenir basketball autographed by all the players.
Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers’ Isabel Morgan, right, applies defense against Portsmouth Lady Trojans Sienna Allen.
Coal Grove Lady Hornets’ Kelsey Fraley takes a 3-point shot.
Girls playing in the Ohio Valley Conference All-Star Basketball Game were: kneeling, left to right, Isabel Morgan (Ironton), Alivia Noel (Coal Grove), Kate Ball (Chesapeake), Erin Hicks (Chesapeake), Sophi Hutchinson (Chesapeake), Tomi Hinkle (Fairland), Bailey Russell (Fairland), Daysha Reid (Portsmouth), Kamryn Barnitz (Fairland), Hadyn Bailey (Rock Hill); Standing left to right, Kenya Peck (Gallipolis), Chanee Cremeens (Gallipolis), Saratina Jackson (South Point), Elizabeth Ermalovich (South Point), Camille Hall (South Point), Kylee Russell (Fairland), Bree Allen (Fairland), Sienna Allen (Portsmouth), Savannah Cantrell (Portsmouth), J’lynn Risner (Rock Hill), Hazley Matthews (Rock Hill), Kelsey Fraley (Coal Grove) and coach Jon Buchanan (Fairland).
Rock Hill teammates J’lynn Risner (left) and Hazley Matthews (right) guard each other.
South Point Lady Pointers’ Saratina Jackson takes aim at the basket.