Wisdom’s 3 hits, 6-run seventh, power Cubs over Reds 12-5 Published 10:44 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

CINCINNATI (AP) — Patrick Wisdom doubled twice and had three hits and three RBIs, leading the Chicago Cubs over the Cincinnati Reds 12-5 on Tuesday night to even their three-game series.

Wisdom’s two-run single highlighted a six-run seventh inning that overcame a 3-2 deficit. Chicago had 16 hits, including four doubles.

“Our offense goes as the top goes,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “Up and down the lineup. The middle stood out the most tonight. We hit some rockets.”

Email newsletter signup

Cody Bellinger went 3 for 5 with an RBI, a day after hitting a three-run homer that ended his 0-for-11 start with the Cubs.

“The first one is the hardest one to get,” Bellinger said. “You just have to stick with the process. That’s all there is to it.”

Ian Happ went 3 for 4 with a tying double.

Jason Vosler, TJ Friedl and Stuart Fairchild homered for the Reds, who wasted a 3-1 lead. Vosler hit hit third homer in three games and Fairchild hit his first career pinch homer, a two-run drive in the eighth off Adbert Alzolay.

After going ahead in a first inning that included Jake Fraley’s RBI single, the Cubs didn’t get another hit off Luis Cessa until the sixth, when Wisdom doubled to chase the starter and scored on Eric Hosmer’s single off Ian Gibaut to cut the deficit to 3-2.

“They had a good game plan against me,” Cessa said. “They hit some balls hard but I had a good defense behind me. It was a tough day for the bullpen today, but we can win the series tomorrow.”

Nico Hoerner doubled off Buck Farmer (0-2) leading off the seventh, Dansby Swanson walked and Happ doubled in the tying run.

Reiver Sanmartin relieved, Cody Bellinger walked. Trey Mancini singled for a 4-3 lead and Wisdom followed with a two-run single.

After Hosmer reached on a fielding error by second baseman Jonathan India, Yan Gomes bounced into a run-scoring double play that increased the lead to 7-3. Miles Mastrobuoni added an RBI single,

Wisdom and Hosmer added RBI doubles in a three-run eighth.

“It’s the best feeling in the world to be right in the middle of this lineup,” Bellinger said. “It’s a fun lineup. It was a really good day for us.”

CINCY KID

Happ who attended the University of Cincinnati, raised his career batting average against the Reds to .296. In Great American Ball Park, he’s hitting .322. “I see it well here, and I’ve been able to see it well for a few years now,” Happ said. “I went to school here. I’m comfortable here. My mom’s always here. So, all credit to mom.”

WEB GEM

Reds left fielder Will Benson extended his glove above the wall and into the stands in foul territory to catch Hosmer’s pop fly to end the fourth.

“When the ball went out to left, I thought is it in, maybe no, but I was very happy,” said Cessa. “It was a great catch by Benson.”

TRAINERS ROOM

Cubs: OF Seiya Suzuki had two at-bats in a simulated game in Arizona on Monday and played four innings in the outfield. It was his first baseball action since injuring his left oblique in February.

Reds: 1B Joey Votto will not be ready by Thursday. … INF/OF Jose Barrero who left Monday’s game with right hamstring tightness, ran Tuesday. He won’t play the outfield until at least Saturday.

UP NEXT

RHPs Hunter Greene (0-0, 8.10) and Marcus Stroman (1-0, 0.00) start Wednesday’s series finale.

Chicago Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Hoerner 2b 6 3 3 0 India 2b 4 2 2 0 Swanson ss 3 2 0 0 Friedl cf 2 1 2 1 Happ lf 4 2 3 1 Fairchild ph-cf 1 1 1 2 Bellinger cf 5 1 3 1 Fraley dh 4 0 1 1 Mancini dh 5 2 1 3 Stephenson c 4 0 1 0 Wisdom 3b 5 2 3 3 Vosler 1b 4 1 1 1 Hosmer 1b 5 0 2 2 Myers rf 2 0 1 0 Gomes c 5 0 0 0 Steer 3b 4 0 0 0 Mastrobuoni rf 5 0 1 1 Newman ss 4 0 0 0 Benson lf 4 0 0 0 Totals 43 12 16 11 Totals 33 5 9 5

Chicago 100 001 631 — 12 Cincinnati 101 100 020 — 5

E–Newman (0), India (0). DP–Chicago 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB–Chicago 11, Cincinnati 4. 2B–Wisdom 2 (1), Hoerner (1), Happ (1), Hosmer (1), India (1). HR–Friedl (1), Vosler (2), Fairchild (1). SB–Mastrobuoni (0). SF–Mancini (1). S–Friedl (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Wesneski 4 2-3 6 3 3 2 4 Rucker 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Alzolay W,0-0 2 2-3 2 2 2 0 5 Boxberger 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Merryweather 1 1 0 0 0 1

Cincinnati Cessa 5 1-3 4 2 2 3 2 Gibaut H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Farmer L,0-1 BS,0-0 0 2 3 3 1 0 Sanmartin 0 2 3 1 1 0 Kuhnel 2 5 3 3 1 0 Cruz 1 2 1 1 0 3

Farmer pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Sanmartin pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Umpires–Home, Rob Drake; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.

T–2:52. A–13,399 (43,891).