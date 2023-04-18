Lady Fighting Tigers get offense rolling to beat SP Published 3:13 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

By Jim Walker

SOUTH POINT — Less is more.

At least it was for the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers on Monday as they got only 9 hits but scored an 18-4 Ohio Valley Conference win over the South Point Lady Pointers.

Bella Sorbilli led the Lady Fighting Tigers as she went 2-3 with a double and an RBI at the plate picked up the pitching win as she gave up just 6 hits, struck out 7, walked 2 and only 3 of the runs were earned.

South Point took a 1-0 win in the first inning when Raegan Dickess walked and Allie Stidham tripled.

Ironton got the run back in the second when Aubrey Ferguson walked and Katelyn Moore doubled her home.

The Lady Fighting Tigers erupted for 9 runs in the third inning.

Graycie Brammer walked, Khamil Martin was hit by a pitch and Emily Weber doubled for a run. Ferguson had an RBI single, Sorbilli was hit by a pitch and a passed ball scored Weber.

Braylin Wallace and Katelyn Moore walked with Ferguson scoring on a passed ball. Aubry Shavers hit into a force out as Sorbilli scored.

Katelyn Williams smacked a 2-run triple and Brammer followed with an RBI double. Martin walked and Brammer scored on a double steal.

South Point got 2 runs in the bottom of the inning with 2 outs.

Stidham walked and scored on a double by Saratina Jackson. Jaidyn Malone reached on an error to scored Jackson.

The lead went to 12-3 in the top of the fourth.

Sorbilli led off with a single, Moore walked and Shavers had an RBI single. Williams walked Moore scored on a wild pitch.

The Lady Pointers got a run in the bottom of the inning on singles by Aleeia Kleinman, Ameeya Johnson and Raegan Dickess.

But Ironton ended the game early with 6 runs in the fifth.

Weber and Ferguson walked and Sorbilli had an RBI double. Kenley Neal was hit by a pitch and Moore walked to force in a run and Sorbilli stole home for a run.

Williams singled, Natalie Carter was hit by a pitch to score Neal. Moore came home on a passed ball and Williams stole home.

Williams was 2-3 with a triple and 2 RBI for Ironton. Moore was 1-1 with a double and 2 RBI, Shavers 1-3 and 2 RBI, Ferguson 1-2 and an RBI, Weber 1-4 with a double and an RBI and Brammer 1-1 and an RBI,

Stidham was 1-2 with a triple and RBI, Jackson 1-3 with a double and RBI, Malone 1-3, and Kleinman and Johnson 1-2 each.

Ironton 019 26 = 18 9 1

South Point 102 10 = 4 6 0

Bella Sorbilli and Graycie Brammer. K Castle, A Johnson (3) and Kimrie Staley. W-Sorbilli (IP-5.0, H-6, R-4, ER-3, K-7, BB-2). L-Castle (IP-2.0, H-3, R-6, ER-6, K-4, BB-3, HBP-3). Johnson (IP-3.0, H-6, R-12, ER-11, K-1, BB-8, HBP-2). Hitting-Ironton: Graycie Brammer 1-1 2B RBI, Emily Weber 1-4 2B RBI, Aubrey Ferguson 1-2 RBI, Bella Sorbilli 2-3 2B RBI, Katelyn Moore 1-1 2B 2-RB I, Aubry Shavers 1-3 2-RBI, Katelyn Williams 2-3 3B 2-RBI; South Point: Raegan Dickess 1-2 RBI Allie Stidham 1-2 3B RBI, Saratina Jackson 1-3 2B RBI, Jaidyn Malone 1-3, Aleeia Kleinman 1-2, Ameeya Johnson 1-2.