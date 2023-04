Molly Dillon Published 3:12 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Molly Dillon

Molly Ann Dillon, 79, of Loganville, Georgia, formerly of Ironton, died April 13, 2023, after having heart surgery.

There will be a graveside service noon Saturday at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton.

Visitation is 10:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.