Nancy Swartzwelder Published 11:10 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Nancy Swartzwelder

Dec. 12, 1933–April 13, 2023

Nancy Ann Swartzwelder, 89, of Deering, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, at ProMedica of Riverview.

She was born Dec. 12, 1933 in Lawrence County, daughter of the late Edward Lee Hammonds and Alma Gibson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kermit Swartzwelder, one son, Carl Swartzwelder and one daughter-in-law, Geni Swartzwelder.

Nancy is survived by one son, Scott (Kay) Swartzwelder of Deering; five grandchildren, Heather, Brandon (Brittany) Swartzwelder, Megan (Derek) Tripp, Aaron (Becky) Stewart, Anna (Jared) Jenkins; nine great-grandchildren, Sylas, Peyton, Acaida, Zeke Swartzwelder, Kennedy and Weston Tripp, Kiser and Dax Jenkins and Olivia Harr; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Nancy was a member of the Jeffersonville Missionary Baptist Church and loved spending time at home and being with her friends and family.

Graveside service was be noon today at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Youth Fund at Jeffersonville Missionary Baptist Church, 412 Washington Street, Coal Grove, OH 45638.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.