Tyler Webb Published 4:09 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tyler Webb, 28, of Chesapeake, died Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Funeral will be 1 p.m. Friday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, with Pastors Paul Bartrum and Mike Dray officiating. Burial will follow at Myrtle Ridge Cemetery, Kitts Hill.

Visitation will be two hours prior to service time.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.