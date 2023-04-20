Franklin Day Published 11:33 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

Franklin Day

Franklin Morris Day, 79, of Proctorville, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Day.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.