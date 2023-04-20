Franklin Day

Published 11:33 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

By Obituaries

Franklin Day

Franklin Morris Day, 79, of Proctorville, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Day.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

More Obituaries

Darlene Jeffers

Tyler Webb

Molly Dillon

Betty Hussell

Print Article

  • Polls

    How often do you vote in local municipal elections?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections