Ironton falls at Gallipolis Published 10:52 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

GALLIPOLIS — It was an old baseball lesson. It’s not how many hits you get but how many runs.

Email newsletter signup

Ironton outhit Gallipolis 6-3 but the Blue Devils managed a 6-3 Ohio Valley Conference win over the Fighting Tigers on Friday.

The game was scoreless until Gallipolis got 4 runs in the third inning.

Maddux Camden got a one-out single, Trenton Johnson and Mason Smith walked, Cole Hines was hit by a pitch for a run and Young doubled for 2 more runs. Spencer Harris capped the rally with a sacrifice fly.

The Blue Devils added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth.

Matt Liberati reached on an error, Foster walked and a passed ball scored a run. Camden was hit by a pitch, Johnson reached on an error and a passed ball scored the second run

Ironton (7-3, 5-3) wouldn’t quit and scored all 3 of its runs in the seventh.

With one out, Connor Kleinman singled and Chaydan Kerns ripped an RBI triple.

Ian Ginger singled Kerns home, Cole Freeman was safe on a fielder’s choice with Ginger going to second, Trevor Kleinman was hit by a pitch and Brady Moatz hit a sacrifice fly.

Ironton starting pitcher Jon Wylie suffered an injury while pitching in the second inning and left the game. Ginger took over and worked the final 4.1 innings allowing 3 hits, 6 runs but only 4 earned, struck out 7 and walked 3.

Moatz was 2-3 with an RBI for Ironton while Kerns was 1-2 with a triple and RBI, Connor Kleinman 1-3, Braydon Baker 1-3 and Ginger 1-4 with an RBI.

Mason Smith went the distance for the win as he gave up 3 earned runs, 6 hits, struck out 4 and walked 2.

Ironton 000 000 3 = 3 6 3

Gallipolis 004 002 x = 6 3 2

Jon Wylile, Ian Ginger (2) and Cole Freeman. Mason Smith and Cole Hines. W-Smith (IP-7.0, H-6, R-3, ER-3, K-4, BB-2, HBP-2). L-Ginger (IP-4.1, H-3, R-6, ER-4, K-7, BB-3, HBP-3, WP-1). Wylie (IP-1.2, H-0, R-0, K-2, BB-2). Hitting-Ironton: Ian Ginger 1-4 RBI, Brady Moatz 2-3 RBI, Braydon Baker 1-3, Connor Kleinman 1-3, Chaydan Kerns 1-2 3B RBI; Gallipolis: Maddux Camden 2-3, T Young 1-3 2B 2-RBI, Harris 1-2, Connor Roe 1-2.