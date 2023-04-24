Gary Bazell Published 8:21 am Monday, April 24, 2023

Oct. 4, 1942–April 20, 2023

Gary Dean Bazell, 80, of Kitts Hill, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023, at a local nursing home facility.

Gary was born Oct. 4, 1942, a son to the late Joseph Bazell and Alma (Pemberton) Wilds.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, JoAnn (Kelsey) Bazell, whom he married Feb. 17, 1968.

Gary graduated from Ironton High School as an honor student in 1960.

He went on to become owner and operator of Bazell Trucking Company.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Bobby Joe Bazell; four brothers, Timothy, Randell, Larry, and James Schwab; and daughter-in-law, Renee Bazell.

Those left to cherish his memory along with his wife are their two daughters, Cathy (Larry) Martin, of Coal Grove, and Pamela (Luke) Warwick, of Ashland, Kentucky. Also, his four brothers, Frank (Dorothy) Bazell, of Carroll, Jeff Bazell, of Breman, Mike (Janet) Bazell, of Logan, and Tony (Lori) Schwab, of Goshen; his two sisters, Donna Wilds, of Ironton, and Anita Schwab, of Cincinnati; ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends who will mourn his passing.

There will be no services.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Bazell family with arrangements.

To make online condolences to the Bazell family visit, www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.