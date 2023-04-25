Joann Caines Published 3:58 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Joann Caines, 92, of South Point, died Monday, April 24, 2023.

She is survived by her husband, William Fannin Caines.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday Wallace Family Funeral Home in South Point. Burial will follow at Ashland Cemetery, Ashland, Kentucky.

Visitation will be at noon-1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.