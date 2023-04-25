Mary Stier Published 1:14 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Mary Stier

Mary Ruth Stier, 75, of Ona, West Virginia, died Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

A Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday at Beverly Hills Church of Christ, Huntington, West Virginia,

Email newsletter signup

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.