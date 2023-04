Mary Wymer Published 3:25 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

Mary Lou Wymer, 81 of Ironton, died Thursday, April 27, 2023, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rob Hale officiating.

Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be noon–1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.