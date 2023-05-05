Church Women United to have May Friendship event on Friday Published 12:00 am Friday, May 5, 2023

Group’s mission is to support women, children

Church Women United of Lawrence County is once again celebrating its May Friendship Day on Friday.

Locally, the May Friendship Day will be held at First United Methodist Church at Fifth and Center streets in Ironton with a salad luncheon at noon and a program at 1 p.m.

Email newsletter signup

Everyone is invited to attend and is asked to bring a salad dish and a donation of money, hygiene items, paper products, soap or deodorant for the Lawrence County Domestic Violence Shelter, which is one of the programs that the Church Women United of Lawrence County supports.

Their mission is to help support women and children.

The special day has its roots that go back to May 1945, a few years after the founding of Church Women United, the celebration was formalized as May Fellowship Day.

In 1999, the movement of Church Women United changed the name of the celebration to May Friendship Day, as the group continues to celebrate unity in a journey toward wholeness in all communities.

The annual ecumenical event is an opportunity to worship together and to highlight outstanding Christian women in the community.

It also celebrates the Fellowship of the Least Coin, a global movement based on the power of prayer and willingness to set aside just the “least coin” of the country.