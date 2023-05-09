Orion Roadcup Published 11:45 am Tuesday, May 9, 2023

May 19, 1931– May 2, 2023

Orion E. (Roady) Roadcup, 91, of Ironton, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

He was born May 19, 1931, the son of the late Orion H. and Lewrena (Harvey) Roadcup.

Orion was a graduate of Ironton High School Class of 1949, was a U.S. Marine veteran and retired from Ashland Oil Inc.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janet R. Roadcup; and sister, Juanita Roadcup.

He is survived by his children, Kathryn (Rocky) Crawford, David (Thao Thuy) Roadcup and Steve Roadcup; grandchildren, Justin (Natasha) Crawford, Jenna Michelle (John) Hallam, David Franklin Roadcup, Victoria Alexa Roadcup, Sophia Thao-Linh Roadcup; great-grandchildren, John Parker, Jonah Rae and Jaclyn Anais Crawford; and sister, Carolyn (Roadcup) Fannin.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Calvary Cemetery, with Father Wayne Morris officiating.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday at O’Keefe Baker Funeral Home and a 1–2 p.m. graveside service will be in Calvary Cemetery, with Father Wayne Morris officiating.