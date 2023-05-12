Phyllis Frazer Published 10:51 am Friday, May 12, 2023

Phyllis Frazer

Aug. 1, 1944–May 11, 2023

Phyllis “Sue” Frazer, 78, from Ironton, passed away at her home on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

She was born Aug. 1, 1944, to the late Philip and Lucielle Evans.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Frazer; one sister Lucielle Burns; brother-in-law, Ronnie Burns; two brothers, Jimmy Evans, Dee Evans; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Evans.

Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Mendy (Brett) Thomas; and her four grandchildren, Brittney (Ronnie) Artis, Brycen, Brae-Leigh and Braegan Thomas. She was also blessed with one great-grandchild, Emberly Artis; along with several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Paul Smith.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.