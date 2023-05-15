Running for the birds Published 5:23 am Monday, May 15, 2023

Hello, fellow animal lovers!

Mark your calendars for next Saturday, because we have an exciting event coming up that will make a real difference in the lives of our furry and feathered friends.

Whether you’re an avid runner, a leisurely walker or prefer the comfort of your couch, we have an option for everyone to get involved and contribute to a worthy cause.

Our organization is hosting a 5K and 1-mile Paw Walk, and we invite you to join us bright and early at 8 a.m.

The event will start at the Guardian Animal Medical Center (GAMC) in Flatwoods, Kentucky, where participants will begin their journey on the flat 1-mile paw walk course before returning to GAMC.

For those participating in the 1-mile walk, this is where the walk concludes.

The course takes you down the hill to Giovanni’s and then back up the hill, ensuring a scenic and enjoyable experience for all.

At our facility, we have the privilege of caring for and rehabilitating numerous hawks, owls, kestrels and other majestic birds of prey every year.

These remarkable creatures often find themselves in need of our help due to injuries or other unfortunate circumstances.

With the funds raised from this event, we aim to build a much-needed flight cage to enhance their rehabilitation and eventual release back into the wild.

To make this event a roaring success, we need your help!

We’re currently seeking enthusiastic volunteers who can assist with various tasks throughout the day.

Whether it’s handing out water, cheering on participants, or managing registration, every pair of hands counts.

If you’re interested in lending a hand and being part of this incredible initiative, please visit our website at https://tristateracer.com/race/12158 to sign up.

Registration is open to participants of all ages and abilities.

For a $25 entry fee, you can choose between the 5K race or the 1-mile paw walk, both of which promise to be a fantastic experience.

If you’re unable to join us in person, you can still contribute to the cause by registering for the virtual race option.

This way, you can complete your race from the comfort of your own home while still making a meaningful impact.

As an extra incentive, participants will receive a stunning race shirt, sporting a captivating design of a hawk fearlessly taking on the “unkindness” of the world.

The shirts are an eye-catching aqua color that will surely make you stand out.

By wearing these shirts, you’ll not only be showing your support for our cause but also raising awareness about the importance of protecting and conserving our feathered friends.

In summary, our upcoming 5K and 1-mile Paw Walk is a fantastic opportunity to combine exercise, philanthropy, and a whole lot of fun.

By joining us on May 20, you’ll be directly contributing to the well-being of the animals we care for and helping us provide a safe haven for hawks, owls, kestrels, and more.

Remember, your involvement doesn’t stop at the finish line — it helps our feathery patients take flight once again.

So, grab your sneakers, rally your friends and family and head on down to Guardian Animal Medical Center in Flatwoods, Kentucky, at 8 a.m. next Saturday.

Together, let’s make a difference, one paw step at a time.

Register now at https://tristateracer.com/race/12158 and let’s soar to new heights!

MJ Wixsom, DVM MS is a best-selling Amazon author who practices at Guardian Animal Medical Center in Flatwoods, Ky. GuardianAnimal.com 606-928-6566