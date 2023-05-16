Peggy Welch

Peggy Welch

Peggy Jean Welch, 87, of Coal Grove, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at the Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Welch.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain Street, Ironton.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
