Ronald Justice Published 1:42 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Ronald E. Justice, 88, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Ron was born in Waterloo to the late Uel and Leslie Kelly Justice.

He attended Olivet Nazarene University, where he obtained his license in ministry. He married the love of his life Elsie Killin on Aug. 2, 1952 and together, they embarked on a journey of pastoring several churches over the years before retiring at the age of 82.

Ron enjoyed playing golf and was a loving husband and devoted father,

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Elsie; children, Rick (Kelly) Justice, Jim (Brenda) Justice, Cindy (Melvin) Ware, Sherri (J.D.) Allen and Tim (Lacy) Justice; 18 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Randy and Mike Justice. He was preceded in death by sister, Enola Wymer; and granddaughter, Jamie Ware.

A Visitation 10–11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Parkview Church of the Nazarene, Kettering, with a Celebration of Ron’s life at 11:30 a.m.

Burial will be at Byron Cemetery, Fairborn.

Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.