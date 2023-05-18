Fighting Tigers jump over Jeeps, 9-6 Published 1:42 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

By Jim Walker

SOUTH WEBSTER — The Ironton Fighting Tigers picked up an extra game and in the process picked up a win.

Ironton played a tune-up game on Wednesday before their Division 3 sectional tournament on Thursday and came away with a 9-6 win over the South Webster Jeeps.

Ironton will host Piketon on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Ironton banged out 13 hits in the win with Hunter Freeman leading the way by going 4-for-4 with a double and 2 runs batted in. Ian Ginger was 3-5 with a double and an RBI.

Cole Freeman was 1-3 with a home run, Tanner Moore 1-1, Braydon Baker 1-3 with 2 RBI, Carson Freeman and Trevor Kleinman 1-3 and Brady Moatz 1-4.

South Webster (16-11) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

Connor Bender reached on an error to start the inning and Hunter Barnard put down a sacrifice bunt. Bender went to third on a passed ball and Jaren Lower walked. Robert Martin singled for a run and Jacob McGraw was safe on a n error for the second run.

Ironton (12-6) tied the game in the second on a lead off single by Trevor Kleinman and a 3-run homer by Cole Freeman on a 2-2 pitch.

Ironton took a 3-2 lead in the third on a single by Ginger, Chaydan Kerns’ sacrifice bunt, a single by Moatz and a passed ball.

The Jeeps regained the lead with 2 runs in the fifth.

Bender singled, Barnard was safe on an error, Lower had an RBI double and Martin grounded out as Barnard scored.

The Fighting Tigers rallied for 3 runs in the sixth to take the lead for good at 6-4.

Moore pinch-hit and singled. Connor Kleinman re-entered and went to second on a passed ball and took third on a wild pitch. He scored on Carson Freeman’s sacrifice bunt.

Pinch-runner Tyler Roach stole second, went to third on Freeman’s sacrifice and scored on Baker’s ground out.

Ginger then doubled, Kerns walked, Ginger stole third and came home on a passed ball.

Ironton got what proved to be the winning runs by scoring 3 more times in the seventh.

Trevor Kleinman and Carson Freeman walked, Connor Kleinman bunted into a fielder’s choice with all runners safe. Hunter Freeman got an RBI single. After a fielder’s choice, Baker walked and Connor Kleinman scored and a ground out scored the final run.

The Jeeps tried to rally only to fall short.

With one out, Barnard was hit by a pitch and scored on a double by Lower. Martin singled to score Lower. But a ground out and fly out ended the game.

Baker got the win in relief while Benaiah Andrews got the loss also in relief.

Ironton 021 003 3 = 9 13 3

S. Webster 200 020 2 = 6 7 1

Connor Kleinman, Braydon Baker (5) and Cole Freeman, Hunter Freeman (4), Tyler Roach (6). Jaren Lower, Benaiah Andrews (5), Brycin McClintic (6) and Perkins. W-Baker (IP-3.0, H-2, R-2, ER-2, K-2, BB-0, HBP-1, WP-1). Kleinman (IP-4.0, H-5, R-4, ER-1, K-0, BB-2). L-Andrews (IP-4.0, H-8, R-3, ER-3, K-2, BB-2, WP-1). Lower (IP-4.0, H-8, R-3, ER-3, K-2, BB-0, WP-1). Hitting-Ironton: Ian Ginger 3-5 2B RBI, Brady Moatz 1-4, Trevor Kleinman 1-3, Cole Freeman 1-3 HR 2-RBI, Tanner Moore 1-1, Hunter Freeman 4-4 2B 2-RBI, Carson Freeman 1-3, Braydon Baker 1-3 2-RBI; South Webster: Connor Bender 1-4, Hunter Barnard 1-2 3B, Jaren Lower 2-2 2-2B 2-RBI, Robert Martin 2-4 RBI, Brody Perkins 1-3.