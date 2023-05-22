Janet Turley Published 2:21 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

Janet Turley

Janet Lynn Turley, 55, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Saturday, May 20, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.