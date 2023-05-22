Mary Sparks Published 2:27 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

Mary Sparks

Mary L. Sparks, 91, of Coal Gove, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at her home.

Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Geraldo Majea officiating. Burial will follow at Centenary Cemetery, Lawrence County.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of Mary to House of Grace Food Pantry, 2413 Greenup Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.