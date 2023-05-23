John Hogan
Published 11:06 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023
John Hogan
John Rodney Hogan, 37, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, passed away Saturday May 20, 2023 at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Yvonne (Litton) Hogan.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Jeff Cremeans officiating.
Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.
Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.