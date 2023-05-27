Off the Rails to open today Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 27, 2023

Located next to splash pad

A new restaurant will have its soft opening today.

Off The Rails is located on Second Street in Ironton, next to the splash pad. The opening will be at 2 p.m.

Email newsletter signup

“My family and I have spent years making memories at the splash pad and we are excited to be a part of the Ironton community,” said Dana Riffe, the restaurant’s owner. “We will be providing affordable drinks, treats, and snacks as well as hosting a substantial amount of parties and community events. Ironton is an amazing gem in the Tri-State and we intend on contributing to its growth and success.

She said they have partnered with Chünk to provide Ironton with the best deserts in the Tri-State “and have some other amazing things we are looking forward to announcing at our grand opening. We look forward to serving you.