Off the Rails to open today

Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 27, 2023

By Staff Reports

Located next to splash pad

A new restaurant will have its soft opening today.

Off The Rails is located on Second Street in Ironton, next to the splash pad. The opening will be at 2 p.m.

Email newsletter signup

“My family and I have spent years making memories at the splash pad and we are excited to be a part of the Ironton community,” said Dana Riffe, the restaurant’s owner. “We will be providing affordable drinks, treats, and snacks as well as hosting a substantial amount of parties and community events. Ironton is an amazing gem in the Tri-State and we intend on contributing to its growth and success. 

She said they have partnered with Chünk to provide Ironton with the best deserts in the Tri-State “and have some other amazing things we are looking forward to announcing at our grand opening. We look forward to serving you.

More News

Navy Night honors those lost at sea

FOCUS: Preparing for the 155th Memorial Day parade

Proctorville teen killed in crash

Ironton in Bloom names May Yard of the Month

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you feel more should be to regulate vehicles with loud mufflers in the city?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections