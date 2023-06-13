Carol Chaffin Published 2:43 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Carol Ann Chaffin, 67, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at home.

She is survived by her husband, William Chaffin.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with burial to follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held 10–11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.