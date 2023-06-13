Erma Reedy Published 4:00 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Erma Reedy

Dec. 21, 1924–June 12, 2023

Erma Beatrice White Reedy passed away Tuesday, June 12, 2023.

She was born premature on Dec. 21, 1924.

She was kept alive by her father with an eye dropper filled with orange juice until her mother’s milk came in.

Her father was determined this child would live. He was the father of 19 children and he cared for and loved them all.

The Lord kept Erma here for 98 years.

Her parents were Jesse James and Roxie Mae (Spardling) White.

Erma was a 1943 graduate of Ironton High School.

She loved to see her classmates at their reunions.

She met her husband Creed Morris Reedy, from Virginia in downtown Detroit, Michigan.

They were married at the Methodist Church on Jan. 20, 1944. Mr. Reedy passed away in July 2001.

Erma was a member of Central Christian Church for over 50 years.

She attended Church of the King for the last several years with her sisters.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and four siblings at their births; also, five sisters, Anna Marie Osborn, Patricia Louise Butler, Betty Heaberlin, Edna Norris and Mary Alice Lewis; and four brothers, Franklin White, Kenneth White, Gordon White and Robert White.

She is survived by one brother, Carl Edward White; and four sisters, Helen Turvey, Janice Wilson, Diana Young and Winnie Deer.

To this marriage were born Sheri (Roger) Lavender, Gregory Reedy and Terry (Charla) Reedy; there are nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with her son-in-law, Rev. Roger Lavender officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

The visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, noon until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Reedy family online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.