Lois Adkins Published 9:46 am Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Lois Joy Adkins, 94, of Sevierville, Tennessee, formerly of Wayne County, West Virginia, died Saturday, June 17, 2023.

She is survived by her husband, Dale Adkins.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery in Kenova, West Virginia.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.