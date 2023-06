Roger Mannon Published 12:08 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Roger Earl Mannon, of Ironton, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, West Virginia.

There will be no services.

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.