Chelsey Barry Published 8:53 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Chelsey Leah Barry, 29, of Chesapeake, died Friday, June 23, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her mother, Cathy Nance (Eugene “Pops”).

Funeral service will be Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville. Burial will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfunerlhome.com.