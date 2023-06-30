Judith Guy Published 3:22 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

Judith Guy

May 22, 1942–June 30, 2023

Judith “Judy” Ann Guy, 81, of Ironton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Judy was born May 22, 1942, in Ironton, a daughter to the late Geoffrey (Jeff) Chaney and Mary (McKnight) Fletcher.

Judy was a graduate of Ironton High School.

Judy was a homemaker, enjoyed baking and cooking but she loved to watch her grand babies play their sports. She thought of those grand-kids as her pride and joy.

She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist and attended the Beacon of Hope FDA in Huntington, West Virginia.

She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Paul Fletcher; and brother-in-law, Charles Chapman.

Those left to cherish Judy’s memory and carry on her legacy are her children, Bret (Rhonda) Guy, of Kitts Hill, Shawn (Stacy) Guy, of Florida, Terri (Marty) Stamper, of Ironton, and Jason (Amie) Guy, of Willow Wood; a sister, Sharon Chapman.

Also, her much loved grandchildren, Josh (Mariana) Guy, Brandon Guy, Tailor (Blaine) Lucas, Ashlee (Brandon) Myers, Zach Guy, Devin (Jessie) Guy, Tanner Stamper, Braden Stamper, Kylie Guy, Aiden Guy, Carsen McClelland; and also, her great-grandchildren, Evan Lucas, Hayden Lucas, Kellen Guy, Casen Myers, Ariana Guy and Haelyn Myers.

Funeral service will be noon Monday at Tracy Brammer Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., with Brother Chad Pemberton officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday 5:30–7 p.m. at the funeral home and Monday, 11: a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Guy family condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.