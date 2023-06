Phyllis Pinkerman Published 8:55 am Friday, June 30, 2023

Phyllis Pinkerman

Phyllis Marie Pinkerman, 93, of South Point, died Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Legacy Riverview, South Point.

Per her request, no services will be held.

Email newsletter signup

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.