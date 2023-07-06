Museum pie social is Saturday

Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

By Heath Harrison

Sue Lunsford and Nicole Cox slice pies at 2022 Lawrence Count Museum Pie Social. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Annual event is open for the public to attend

Last weekend’s Independence Day events made for a busy Saturday in the region and in two weeks, on Saturday, July 15, it will be no different.

In the eastern end of the county, the 2023 Lawrence County Fair will be going on, while, here in Ironton, the Lawrence County Museum will see the return of one of its popular public events.

The museum’s 2023 Pie Social will take place at 2 p.m., featuring an assortment of homemade pies from the community, which will be presented to judges.

There will be two categories of pies — amateur and business, coming from Ironton and Lawrence County.

After the judges, make their selection, the public will get to enjoy work of the entrants, with slices of pie offered to attendees.

The event is free and open to the public.

“Everyone is welcome,” Sue Lunsford, with the museum, who handled duties slicing the pies last year, said.
The Lawrence County Museum is located at 506 S. 6th St. in Ironton

