Published 10:08 am Tuesday, July 11, 2023

John Rehme

John Emmett Rehme, 83, of Lawrence County, died Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Hospice House of Southern, Kentucky.

John is survived by his wife, Margaret McCown Rehme.

Funeral service will be noon Tuesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Stacey Tucker, of Portland, Tennessee, officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

Visitation will be 10 a.m.–noon at the funeral home prior to service.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

