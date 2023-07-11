Ralph Carico Published 10:07 am Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Ralph Michael Carico, 70, of Scottown, died Saturday, July 8, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife Kimberly Carico.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, officiated by his friend and pastor, Luke Taylor.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Wednesday Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.