Harlan Willis Published 9:30 am Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Harlan Willis

Harlan R. Willis, 90, of Ironton, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Harbor Health Care Center in Ironton, under the care of hospice

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday, with Brother Jim Williams officiating, military graveside rites will be provided by the VFW Post #8850.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Willis family in their time of need.

To offer condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.