Published 10:05 am Friday, July 21, 2023

Kenneth Rose

Nov. 5, 1928–July 19, 2023

Kenneth Paul Rose, 94, born on Nov. 5, 1928, passed away, July 19, 2023, with a testimony of faith.

He was a lifelong resident of Pine Grove.

He is the son of the late Everett W. and Mary (Langdon) Rose.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Hollis V. Rose; and his fiancé, Mabel Lewis.

Survivors are a sister, Lois DeAutremont; several nieces and nephews; Sheila Kidd whom he called his adopted daughter; and friends.

As per his request, there will be no services.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

To offer online condolences to the Rose family visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.