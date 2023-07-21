Kenneth Rose
Published 10:05 am Friday, July 21, 2023
Kenneth Rose
Nov. 5, 1928–July 19, 2023
Kenneth Paul Rose, 94, born on Nov. 5, 1928, passed away, July 19, 2023, with a testimony of faith.
He was a lifelong resident of Pine Grove.
He is the son of the late Everett W. and Mary (Langdon) Rose.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Hollis V. Rose; and his fiancé, Mabel Lewis.
Survivors are a sister, Lois DeAutremont; several nieces and nephews; Sheila Kidd whom he called his adopted daughter; and friends.
As per his request, there will be no services.
Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
To offer online condolences to the Rose family visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.