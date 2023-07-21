Mary LeMaster Published 10:04 am Friday, July 21, 2023

Mary Ann LeMaster, 89, of South Point, died Tuesday, July 18, 2023at home with her family by her side.

Graveside services will be noon Friday at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, with Minister Phillip Warren officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.