James Rowe Jr. Published 3:18 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

James Franklin Rowe Jr., 67, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington.

There will be a funeral service held at 7 p.m. on Monday at Apostolic Life Cathedral Church in Huntington. Burial will follow at Miller Memorial Gardens in Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, OH is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.