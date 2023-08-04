Vera Keating Published 3:19 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

Feb. 3, 1948 — Aug. 4, 2023

Vera Jean Keating, 75, of Ironton, passed away on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at her residence.

She was born Feb. 3, 1948 in Ironton, to the late Donald and Laura (Bolls) White.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Spears; husband, Thomas Joseph Keating; and 11 siblings. She is survived by four daughters, Lea Keating, Charla (Steve) Nelson, Drema (Jay) Wilder and Tomi Keating; one brother, Lewis White; grandchildren, Dina Blasko, Erica (Josh) Shumway, Joseph Love, Jordan Love, Nicholas (Jade) Keating-Ty, Jonathan Jackson, Jayson Wilder, Judy Wilder, Calieb Thompson and Joshua Thompson; great grandchildren, Anthony Blasko, Dominick Owens, Caleb Owens, Katlynn Shumway and Liam Lewis; and one great grandchild, Charlee Blasko.

There will be a memorial service held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at Rosemont Church of the Nazarene in Portsmouth.

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.