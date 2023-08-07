David McGoron Published 4:35 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

Sept. 9, 1943 — Aug. 6, 2023

David L. McGoron, 79, of Ironton, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, with his family at his side.

David was born on Sept. 9, 1943 to the late Marvin and Alma McGoron in Portsmouth. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, William “Billy” McGoron.

David is survived by his wife of 41 years, Bonnie Weber McGoron; daughter, Kelli Lowry, step-daughter, Gretchen (Scott) Cunningham, of Kitts Hill; son, David (Megan) McGoron, of Bellefonte, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Mark (Sherry) McGoron, of Worthington, and Paul (Leslie) McGoron, of Marietta.

Following his graduation from Wheelersburg High School in 1961, David honorably served in the United States Navy. Following his time in the Navy, David obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Ohio University. He taught at several local high schools. David was also the former quality assurance manager at Intermet Ironton Iron and owner of Weber’s Florist & Gifts with his wife.

David’s inquisitive intellect and interest in anything historical drove his leisure pursuits. He was happiest walking in a freshly plowed cornfield hunting for arrowheads. He collected anything that connected him to the past. He enjoyed teaching others and sharing his vast knowledge of local history. In his later years, David was an avid reader and always enjoyed feeding the birds.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with Fr. Wayne Morris officiating at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. To offer the McGoron family condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.