Walter Brewer Sr. Published 4:00 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

Walter W. Brewer, Sr.,83, of Gallipolis, died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Nicely Brewer.

A graveside service and burial will be held 1 p.m. on Monday at The Brewer Family Cemetery, 2025 Jessie Creek Rd., Bidwell. Visitation will be held 11 a.m. to noon on Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Email newsletter signup

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.