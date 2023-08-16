Kristina Blackwell Published 6:17 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

April 3, 1962 — July 21, 2023

Kristina “Ember” Blackwell, 61, of Owatonna, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023.

She was born on April 3, 1962, to the late Bill and Saundra Blackwell. Ember was preceded in death by her loving grandparents, John and Earlma Spicer, Mabel and Curtis Blackwell and Margaret and James McMillan.

She is survived by her loving husband, Steven Howard, of Owatonna; her sister, Leslie (Matt) Spangler; stepmother, Madolin Blackwell; as well as two stepchildren, Jeff (Gabrielle) Howard and Hailee (Ryan) Jensen; along with five step-grandchildren.

Ember graduated from Ironton High School in 1980 and went on to study at Ohio University. She also had many passions, including crafting cooking, baking and spending time with her husband.

There will be a graveside service held at 11 a.m. Sept. 2, 2023, at Woodland Cemetery, with Father Jeff Queen officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Child Welfare Club, 104 Fitzpatrick St. South Point, Ohio 45680.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.