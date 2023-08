Charles Sesher Published 7:01 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

Charles (Peanut) Sesher died Saturday, Aug. 19 at Legacy Riverview nursing home, South Point.

He is survived by his wife, Connie (Grizzle) Sesher.

There will be a visitation from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St., Ironton.

To make online condolences, go to www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.