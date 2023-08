Marcia Jenkins Published 7:08 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

Marcia A. Jenkins, 65, of Ironton, died Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her fiancé, Larry McClellan of Ironton.

Graveside service was on Tuesday at Hanging Rock Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.