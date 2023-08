Calvin Swann Published 8:59 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

Calvin Morris Swann, 79, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow the service at Locust Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

