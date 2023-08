Joann Gorman Published 8:59 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

Joann Ford Gorman, 90, of Ironton, died Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023 at the Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Monday at Calvary Cemetery.

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.