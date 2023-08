Paul Bruce Published 5:18 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

Paul William Bruce, 70, of Kitts Hill, died Thursday, Aug. 24 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Fugitt Bruce.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.-noon for family and from noon-2 p.m. for the public on Tuesday at Mamre Baptist Church in Kitts Hill. Service will be at 2 p.m. at the church, with Ryan McKee officiating. Burial will be in Bloomfield Family Cemetery in Kitts Hill.

Email newsletter signup

Preston Funeral Home in Paintsville, Kentucky is handling arrangements.