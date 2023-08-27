Ironton mayoral field shrinks Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 27, 2023

Greco-Smith falls short of certification

The general election ballot has been certified for November and, as some candidates failed to meet the number of required signatures, some races in Lawrence County now see a smaller field of candidates.

Most notably, the Ironton mayor’s race is now down to four candidates, as mayoral hopeful Kelly Greco-Smith failed to attain certification, with her number of valid signatures falling short of the ballot requirement. Greco-Smith currently serves as field representative for Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague.

Another hopeful, Anthony Bazell, did not submit his signatures, Lawrence County Board of Elections officials said.

As a result, the mayoral field is now narrowed to four candidates, with incumbent Mayor Samuel Cramblit II facing council member Chris Perry, former council member and businessman Hugh Scott and nonprofit Third and Center founder Amanda Cleary on the ballot.

The Ironton City Council race also saw a change once the board certified the ballot on Aug. 17, with DJ Cohenour Jr. and Lindsey Marshall falling short.

This leaves the council ballot with six candidates: Robert Brown, Douglas Davis, Sandra Gayhart, Chris Haney, Jacob Hock and Mike Pierce.

Other races in the county that saw changes:

• In the Hanging Rock Village Council race, Kimberly Chinn did not make the ballot.

• In the Proctorville Village Council race, Tony Lovejoy Jr. did not make the ballot.

• In the Chesapeake school board race, Nate Adkins did not make the ballot.

• In the Elizabeth Township fiscal officer race, Natalie Shope did not make the ballot.

• In the Washington Township fiscal officer race, Katrenda Lewis did not make the ballot. This leaves this office blank for the election.

• In the Washington Township trustee race, Corey Jones did not make the ballot.

Board officials review all signatures submitted by candidates on petitions, checking them against signatures on record, as well as addresses. Signatures can be rejected if information does not match or if a petition was filled out incorrectly.