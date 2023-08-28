Glenna Price Published 8:35 pm Monday, August 28, 2023

Aug. 27, 1938 — Aug. 24, 2023

Glenna L. Price, 84, of Ironton, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

She was born Aug. 27, 1938 in Nitro, West Virginia to her late parents, Oscar and Kathleen Wagner.

Glenna was a 1956 graduate of Rock Hill High School and a homemaker. She was of the Christian faith. Glenna was an avid quilter and spent countless hours making priceless family heirlooms. Glenna enjoyed gardening and watching the wildlife from her front porch.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul F. Price. In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by brothers, Clayton and James Wagner, and sister, Frankie McFann.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Teresa (Bob) Reifsnyder, Sherri (Larry) Placencio and Paula (Terry) Saunders; her grandchildren, Miranda (Justin) Wilson, Scott Reifsnyder, Christopher Wissman (Anna Avila), David Wissman and Kaitlyn Saunders; and great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Miller (Blake Gidley) and Gabriel Paul Wissman Avila. She is also survived by a sister, Mary Ann Stewart.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to be made to the American Kidney Fund in memory of Glenna.

There will be a memorial service held at the convenience of the family.

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.